Tempe's own daily newspaper
New Ownership
Cushman & Wakefield announce sale of Tempe apartment community
City Services
City of Tempe’s data, analytic team honored by OnCon Icon
Transportation
Country Club Way improvements continue through December
Resident Feedback

Provide input on Tempe’s public art plan

This winter, the city of Tempe is embarking on a strategic plan for public art installations throughout Tempe, and residents are invited to share ideas, preferences and priorities through an online survey and several upcoming public engagement events.
Transportation

Closures, traffic impacts in Tempe to watch out for during Ironman Arizona

The renowned Ironman race is coming to Tempe on Sunday, Nov. 17, and the course will require significant road closures and transit detours that the city is advising residents to be wary about. 
Sponsored Content

At CenterWell Senior Primary Care in Phoenix, It's About Time

"Julia is the best provider I've ever had. She's really taking great care of me, and I hope to have her until the end of my time." - CenterWell Sun City patient "This was an incredible …
Utilities

SRP plans canal dry-up, maintenance in November

Salt River Project will be draining and working on canals in Mesa starting this month. The water provider and utility announced Friday it would start work on the South and Tempe canals in …
Construction Industry

Rosendin in Tempe explores construction careers with over 4,000 Arizona students

Employee-owned electrical contracting company Rosendin’s Tempe office and 80 construction-related companies collaborated to introduce more than 4,000 students from 120 schools across Arizona to potential construction career paths. 
City News

Attorney general decides Tempe did not violate state laws in Strategy 48 executive session

Arizona Attorney General's Office made a determination mid-October that the city of Tempe did not violate state open meetings law when contracting services with consultant Strategy 48.
TRAFFIC

Ironman Arizona event restricts East Valley Sunday travel

State Route 87 will be narrowed Sunday to one lane in both directions between McDowell Road north of Loop 202 in Mesa and Shea Boulevard in Fountain Hills for Ironman Arizona, state …
DNA EVIDENCE

Tempe, federal authorities arrest homicide suspect in 2008 cold case

Tempe police and officials with the U.S. Marshals Service on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred in 2008, authorities said. Juan Vergara Ortiz was …
Holiday

Tempe High School hosts Thanksgiving food, turkey giveaway for people experiencing homelessness

Tempe High School, in partnership with Fry’s Food Stores, will host its 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Turkey and Food Basket Giveaway event for students and families within the school who are experiencing homelessness and who might otherwise not be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.
Best Schools

25 Kyrene elementary, middle schools rank in latest U.S. News report

Kyrene School District had 25 of its district schools placed among the best elementary and middle schools in Arizona in the U.S. News & World Report 2025 Best Elementary and Middle School Rankings.
Recognition

Tempe resident named a finalist for Women of the Year Award

Televerde vice president and head of sales Alicia Rasta, a Tempe resident, has been named a finalist by CRN in its Executive Mentor of the Year — Solution Provider category of the 2024 CRN Women of the Year Awards.
Human Services

Homelessness services, housing project receives unanimous recommendation from Tempe commission

Tempe is moving forward with the development of an updated institution that would provide temporary housing in the city, creating a new building for office space, shelter beds and other shared communal and service spaces.
Homelessness

Sue’s Espacio shelter in Tempe celebrates three years

Tempe’s foresight three years ago to purchase its own bridge shelter, Sue’s Espacio, has created a safe pathway to housing, employment, healthcare and other essential resources for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
Memorial

Tempe honors 2023 traffic fatalities this weekend

Tempe is placing displays at the intersections closest to where traffic fatalities occurred to remember and honor the 24 lives lost on Tempe streets in 2023, from Nov. 15 through Nov. 18.

As the holiday season approaches, we are reminded of the joy and warmth that comes with spending time with loved ones, sharing meals and exchanging gifts. But beyond these festive traditions, the …
Suicide rates among veterans have increased by nearly 12% in the last four years — that’s an average of 17 veterans taking their lives each day. In addition, a study conducted by the …
With summer’s intense heat behind us, parents can feel the first cool breezes of fall, signaling more than just a change in season. This shift brings new considerations for keeping infants …

ENTERTAINMENT & THINGS TO DO
The Virginia G. Piper Center for Creating Writing on ASU&rsquo;s Tempe campus is hosting an event in honor of the publication of a new collection of U.S. Latinx poetry.

ASU Tempe campus hosts celebration for Latino poetry book release

A book release and reading celebrating the publication of a new collection of U.S. Latinx poetry is planned for Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. at the Virginia G. Piper Center for Creating Writing on ASU’s Tempe campus.
Freewill consists of, from left, Richard LeSchander (&ldquo;Sir Richard&rdquo;) on guitars, Rob James (&ldquo;R.J.&rdquo;) on drums and percussion, and David Cornwall (&ldquo;Spageddy Lee&rdquo;) on vocals, bass, and keyboards.

Valley Rush tribute band to celebrate 30th year with Tempe show

Fans of the iconic progressive rock trio Rush will note that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut album.
Tempe History Museum's new featured exhibit opens to the public on Nov. 8.

Tempe History Museum debuts new exhibit on the ‘real’ Old West

Tempe and other Valley municipalities are often associated with a “Western” identity, and the latest featured exhibit at Tempe History Museum delves into the reality of the people and culture of the Old West that’s often overlooked.
The Pyle Adult Recreation Center's Fall Arts &amp; Crafts Boutique boasts 50 vendors at this year's event.

Take advantage of early holiday shopping at Pyle Adult Recreation Center this weekend

Get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping at the Pyle Fall Arts & Crafts Boutique this Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Pyle Adult Recreation Center, 655 E. Southern Ave. 
The Desert Rivers Audubon Society will hosts it only fund-raiser of the year Nov. 9, the Garden Tour de Bird.

Desert Rivers Audubon Society hosting fundraising house tour

The East Valley's Audubon chapter, Desert Rivers Audubon Society,  hosts on Nov. 9 the Garden Tour de Bird, a self-guided tour of six places landscaped with the native plants that birds, …
