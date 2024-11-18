The renowned Ironman race is coming to Tempe on Sunday, Nov. 17, and the course will require significant road closures and transit detours that the city is advising residents to be wary about.

This winter, the city of Tempe is embarking on a strategic plan for public art installations throughout Tempe, and residents are invited to share ideas, preferences and priorities through an online survey and several upcoming public engagement events.

Tempe High School, in partnership with Fry’s Food Stores, will host its 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Turkey and Food Basket Giveaway event for students and families within the school who are experiencing homelessness and who might otherwise not be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

Tempe police and officials with the U.S. Marshals Service on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred in 2008, authorities said. Juan Vergara Ortiz was …

State Route 87 will be narrowed Sunday to one lane in both directions between McDowell Road north of Loop 202 in Mesa and Shea Boulevard in Fountain Hills for Ironman Arizona, state …

Arizona Attorney General's Office made a determination mid-October that the city of Tempe did not violate state open meetings law when contracting services with consultant Strategy 48.

Employee-owned electrical contracting company Rosendin’s Tempe office and 80 construction-related companies collaborated to introduce more than 4,000 students from 120 schools across Arizona to potential construction career paths.

Salt River Project will be draining and working on canals in Mesa starting this month. The water provider and utility announced Friday it would start work on the South and Tempe canals in …

Best Schools 25 Kyrene elementary, middle schools rank in latest U.S. News report Kyrene School District had 25 of its district schools placed among the best elementary and middle schools in Arizona in the U.S. News & World Report 2025 Best Elementary and Middle School Rankings.

Recognition Tempe resident named a finalist for Women of the Year Award Televerde vice president and head of sales Alicia Rasta, a Tempe resident, has been named a finalist by CRN in its Executive Mentor of the Year — Solution Provider category of the 2024 CRN Women of the Year Awards.

Human Services Homelessness services, housing project receives unanimous recommendation from Tempe commission Tempe is moving forward with the development of an updated institution that would provide temporary housing in the city, creating a new building for office space, shelter beds and other shared communal and service spaces.

Homelessness Sue’s Espacio shelter in Tempe celebrates three years Tempe’s foresight three years ago to purchase its own bridge shelter, Sue’s Espacio, has created a safe pathway to housing, employment, healthcare and other essential resources for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Memorial Tempe honors 2023 traffic fatalities this weekend Tempe is placing displays at the intersections closest to where traffic fatalities occurred to remember and honor the 24 lives lost on Tempe streets in 2023, from Nov. 15 through Nov. 18.

Things to do Enjoy a free music event on Nov. 16 at Tempe Sports Complex The 4th annual Tempe Jam takes place at Tempe Sports Complex, 8401 S. Hardy Drive, on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Things to do Tempe resident hosts book signing Nov. 14 Tempe resident and author Jeff Kronenfeld and fellow author David M. Olsen are hosting a special book signing of “Amber Waves of Autumn” at Changing Hands Bookstore in Tempe on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.

