The crime in your backyard: FBI data illustrates Scottsdale safety
Scottsdale Schools celebrates 125-year history
The Herb Box in Scottsdale welcomes new monthly drag show series

Read the latest Daily Independent print edition here.


Read the latest print edition here.


SCOTTSDALE COMMERCE & NEWS
IN THE KNOW
Boulders Resort and Spa names new executive chef

Drew Wetmore has been appointed as the new executive chef for the Boulders Resort and Spa.  In his new role, Wetmore will oversee the resort’s five busy kitchens including the Palo …

Wealth Management Group adds Cosentino as independent investment advisor

Lieberman receives Scottsdale Bar Association award

The Giving Group: A Valley philanthropic mission

NEWS
4 indicted in fraud scheme related to Higley School District

A report from the Arizona Auditor General confirms the misuse of money by the Higley Unified School District (HUSD), which primarily serves Gilbert and parts of Queen Creek. According to Arizona …
An Independent examination of the ‘demonization’ of Arizona law enforcement

The history of American municipal, county and state police for the last quarter-century — both proponents and detractors of law enforcement, say — has been marred by acts of disgusting …
Phoenix, Arizona tourism jobs struggle to return

Panoramic canyon sights at Grand Canyon National Park and the glitz and glow of Scottsdale nights didn’t suffer devastating economic blows during the pandemic. In fact, tourism in the Grand …
First Responders

Police: Body identified as missing Scottsdale man

The Maricopa County Examiner’s Office has identified the body pulled out of the Arizona Canal as missing 23-year-old Scottsdale resident, Robert Anthony Cuillo. Cuillo was last seen around …

SCOTTSDALE OPINION

Stratton: Hedge funds work for Arizona

In a state as big as Arizona, it’s no surprise that our communities have different needs. But there are some constants. No matter where we live, we’re all concerned about our …

Knudsen: Why legislators owe children sanitizing tech they’ve enjoyed for decades

Many of the recommendations from the CDC to stop the spread of diseases and viruses in schools come from an “everyday preventative measure” approach with chemical cleaners, frequent …
SueAnn Brown teaches children etiquette for social media, dating, dining and more at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, 10755 N. 124 St. in Scottsdale.

Brown: Mastering back-to-school manners

Where did the summer go? Many of our children have started school or will be starting soon. Because they spend over a third of their day at school, manners are of great importance. Talking to …

Bornhofen: Asylum protests not about race

According to Webster Dictionary, racist: prejudice or discrimination based on race; Illegal: forbidden by law, forbidden by official rules.

Brown: Defund the police or redirect resources?  

By now, most of you know that I worked for 20 years as a police officer in Santa Monica, California.  I didn't begin my career in law enforcement until after my 33rd birthday.  My first 11 …

Cantor: Sustainability element missing from Scottsdale's development

I get a bit perturbed at those who sit in judgement when residents question the rapid rate of infill development. They don’t address the questions that keep arising. Their response is to …

Greenburg: Scottsdale Schools end-of-the-year report

Since starting my term as Scottsdale Unified School District’s Governing Board president, it has been my goal to improve communication between our district and our broader community. In …

Cochill: A response to Kurland’s view on Scottsdale’s asylum seekers

I am responding to Mr. Eric Kurland’s “Point Of View” regarding his position on the asylum seekers in Scottsdale. He asked for people to speak up and I am doing just that. Do …

Pool rules: Taking care of your hair after a Scottsdale pool day

It’s summer in Arizona, it’s hot, and most Arizonans are spending their time lounging by or in the pool to stay cool. A day laying out soaking in the sun or swimming in the pool is …

Junion: NIMBY nearsightedness and Greenbelt 88

The June 9, Scottsdale Planning Commission meeting displayed a serious case of NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) nearsightedness regarding the Greenbelt 88 project. While this is nothing to stop the …

SCOTTSDALE EDUCATION
From teacher to student orientations and staff preparations, the Scottsdale community is gearing up to go back to school on Aug. 4.

Scottsdale’s return to school just weeks away

Summer break has swept by and the Scottsdale community is already in back-to-school mode planning new teacher orientations and staff preparations amidst the school’s 125th anniversary.
Sarah Barela is the new Cactus Shadows High School principal.

CCUSD gains Barela as new Cactus Shadows High School principal

The Cave Creek Unified School District’s Governing Board approved Sarah Barela as Cactus Shadows High School principal at the July 12 meeting.

Scottsdale local graduates renowned U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Samuel Crawford Mills, son of Larry and Jennifer Mills of Scottsdale, recently graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy, USMMA, at Kings Point, New York.  Mills earned a …
Scottsdale Quarter will host events beginning on July 12 to celebrate the start of a new school year.

Scottsdale Quarter welcomes community with back-to-school events

From end of summer celebrations to school year preparations, Scottsdale Quarter’s back to school events can be a memorable experience for every guest, starting with a new addition to the annual events --- The Chalk It Up wall.
Notre Dame Prep High School, in Scottsdale, names Tracey Heisler as assistant principal of learning services. Heisler has worked at the school in various capacities over the past 15 years.

Notre Dame Prep names Heisler as assistant principal

Notre Dame Preparatory in Scottsdale has named Tracey Heisler as assistant principal of learning services for the 2021-22 school year.
Scottsdale Neighbors & Business Reporting
Neighbors

Meet Your Neighbor: Berez offers tutoring for local students

• Your Name: Tedee Berez • Town/Neighborhood: I live in Scottsdale and tutor in Arcadia as well • Hours of operation: Flexible • Professional background highlights: …

Ascent at The Phoenician names social media contest winners

Ascent at The Phoenician has announced winners of its Phoenician Memories social media contest sharing everything from annual traditions to favorite experiences while staying at the venue.

Holland Center welcomes Alex Nadesan as new board of directors chair

The Foothills Community Foundation, doing business as The Holland Center, announced Alex Nadesan is taking over from Jim Sherbert as Chair for the Board of Directors, effective July 1. Nadesan …

Register for Salt River 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

The Salt River Indian Community Fire Department will host the fifth annual Memorial Stair Climb at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Sept. 11, to honor and remember the fallen firefighters on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Meet Your Neighbor: Scottsdale’s Rizik to release young romance novel

Changing Hands Bookstore will host a 6 p.m. virtual event with Alexandria Rose Rizik, of Scottsdale, to celebrate the release of her debut novel, “21 Questions” on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Business

Plexus Worldwide, direct-selling health and wellness company, launched a new product and trained thousands of independent sales representatives during the Plexus 2021 Shine Convention.

Rabbi Jordan Brumer completed the purchase of Kitchen18 at Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard and is looking forward to providing quality kosher food to the Jewish community.
Cushman & Wakefield announces the firm has brokered the sale of Chauncey Lane Marketplace, a newly- constructed Class A mixed-use office/retail property in north Scottsdale.
Lee & Associates, which specializes in commercial brokerage services of industrial, office, investment, multifamily, retail, and land, recently announced the promotion of Andrew Fenton to associate.

Scottsdale Entertainment

Fountain Hills Theater announces the Arizona premier of 'Say Goodnight, Gracie'

“Say Goodnight, Gracie,” the hit Broadway play that has entertained guests for years with a hilarious and heart-warming performance, will be premiering at the Fountain Hills Theater.  George Burns, …
Jacob A. Meders, &ldquo;And It&rsquo;s Built on the Sacred,&rdquo; 2021.

Artist Jacob A. Meders creates immersive installation at SMoCA

The Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art has transformed SMoCA Lounge into a gallery with the exhibition, “And It’s Built on the Sacred,” on view through Oct. 17.

Fountain Hills Theater announces the 2021-22 season

Entering the 36th season of award-winning plays and musicals, Fountain Hills Theater ’s new 2021-22 season is ready for the stage with six musicals, three plays, and four youth productions.

Scottsdale Arts receives $137,500 grant from Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust

Trustees of the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust awarded a $137,500 grant to Scottsdale Arts to assist with impacts it has experienced due to the COVID-19 crisis. Piper Trust president and CEO, …
Over 85 professional musicians volunteer their time and talent for each of the Scottsdale Philharmonic performances.

Scottsdale Philharmonic has upcoming concerts

Classical musical lovers enjoyed an afternoon of patriotic music at the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s recent live concert and live stream from the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

Benefit concert to be held at Scottsdale Quarter July 31

The Singletons, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is hosting a summer concert benefiting single-parent families battling cancer featuring music by Sonora's Band.  The organization provides services to a …
The cast includes Cate Carlino as Mary, Trevon Powell as The Lecturer and Jack Walton as Jimmy.

Scottsdale theatre takes on ‘Reefer Madness’

“Reefer Madness,” and its firmly planted-in-cheek tongue, is coming to Scottsdale.
Fabric Painting a Tote Bag is 1 &ndash; 3 p.m., Friday, July 23.

Arizona Opera costume shop announces public summer masterclasses

Arizona Opera’s Marlu Allan and Scott Stallard Costume Artisan Workshop team is offering the public a creative outlet with its summer costume shop masterclasses.
The CreekWest SummerFest event is 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 6033 E. Cave Creek Road in Cave Creek.

Cave Creek’s CreekWest SummerFest continues Aug. 7

Celebrates the end of summer with a free CreekWest SummerFest event from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 6033 E. Cave Creek Road in Cave Creek.
&ldquo;Pictures Tell Stories: Children&rsquo;s Book Illustrations&rdquo; in on view at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library through Sept. 20.

Scottsdale Public Art shows children’s book art through Sept. 20

“Pictures Tell Stories: Children’s Book Illustrations,” a new exhibition from Scottsdale Public Art, runs through Sept. 20, at the Civic Center Public Gallery.

