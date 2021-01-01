Neighbors

Meet Your Neighbor: Berez offers tutoring for local students • Your Name: Tedee Berez • Town/Neighborhood: I live in Scottsdale and tutor in Arcadia as well • Hours of operation: Flexible • Professional background highlights: …

Ascent at The Phoenician names social media contest winners Ascent at The Phoenician has announced winners of its Phoenician Memories social media contest sharing everything from annual traditions to favorite experiences while staying at the venue.

Holland Center welcomes Alex Nadesan as new board of directors chair The Foothills Community Foundation, doing business as The Holland Center, announced Alex Nadesan is taking over from Jim Sherbert as Chair for the Board of Directors, effective July 1. Nadesan …

Register for Salt River 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick The Salt River Indian Community Fire Department will host the fifth annual Memorial Stair Climb at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Sept. 11, to honor and remember the fallen firefighters on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Subscriber Exclusive Meet Your Neighbor: Scottsdale’s Rizik to release young romance novel Changing Hands Bookstore will host a 6 p.m. virtual event with Alexandria Rose Rizik, of Scottsdale, to celebrate the release of her debut novel, “21 Questions” on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Culinary program has more than cooking classes for at-risk youths In addition to appetizers, antipasto salad, entrée and dessert, at-risk youth from Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Arizona brought personal development and job readiness to a recent luncheon.

The Charro Foundation Fighting for the cure: Epilepsy Foundation of Arizona fueled by local philanthropy Mysterious electric misfires happening in one’s brain is the best guess brilliant minds of the medical community can offer in explanation of the neurological condition commonly known as …

Scottsdale 20-30 Club donates about $700K to Arizona children’s charities The Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club announces donating $695,000 to 28 Arizona children’s charities during its 2020-2021 fiscal year.

Neighbors Komando to be inducted in ASU’s Alumni Hall of Fame Arizona State University has invited radio host and tech expert, Kim Komando to be inducted into the 2021 W.P. Carey School of Business Alumni Hall of Fame at the ASU Tempe campus on Thursday, Oct. 28, kicking off ASU’s Homecoming weekend.

