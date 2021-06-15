News

News State Route 24 ramp to westbound Loop 202 closed July 23-25 The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for the closure of the State Route 24 ramp to westbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway from 9 p.m. Friday, July 23, to 9 p.m. Sunday, …

Transportation Ocotillo widening project underway in Queen Creek Ocotillo Road, the east-west roadway that runs through the heart of Queen Creek, is being widened from Ironwood to Signal Butte roads. The project will include widening Ocotillo Road to two lanes …

Subscriber Exclusive Queen Creek features bright new home market Housing continues to expand in Queen Creek with the announcement of two new neighborhoods The first comes from North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, Mattamy Homes, which …

Subscriber Exclusive Paralympian ready to represent Team USA After the hoopla of the Olympics is over, the sporting events continue with the Paralympics, the largest sporting event for people with physical disabilities.

Local News Pop-up park for pups in Queen Creek A pop-up dog park will be available July 15 through Aug. 27 at Founders' Park in Queen Creek while important maintenance is performed at the town's Pocket Park for Pups. The pop-up dog park …

News Plan for possible delays during the closure of Mountain Road beginning July 13 Mountain Road in Mesa will be closed to through traffic between Williams Field and Pecos roads beginning July 13 through September for construction of a new bridge for the future State Route …

Traffic Queen Creek warns of increased traffic due to Fourth of July events Increased traffic is expected over the holiday weekend in Queen Creek, especially on Rittenhouse and Riggs/Combs roads on Sunday, July 4. Increased activities in the Town’s …

Movers & shakers Photojournalist Grainey earns national recognition Photojournalist Arianna Grainey, a Queen Creek resident, took first place in “Shoot Like Shirley,” a contest for sports photography shot by women under the age of 30. Grainey serves as …

RESOURCES Litchfield Park barber, nonprofit seek help to provide haircuts to Valley homeless Litchfield Park-based mobile barber Darryl Brandt has partnered with nonprofit Trevor’s Vision to provide haircuts to the homeless and less fortunate throughout the Valley, but they need help.

Subscriber Exclusive Valley should see rainfall this week Odds are looking good that the Valley will see rainfall this week.

Read more