Costco plan moves forward in Queen Creek

Celebrate Queen Creek's Hometown Heroes

Community members may now purchase tickets for the 2020-21 Hometown Heroes Awards, an award lunch celebration of individuals and businesses identified for their local achievements and distinguished …

Queen Creek News & Opinion
News
News

State Route 24 ramp to westbound Loop 202 closed July 23-25

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for the closure of the State Route 24 ramp to westbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway from 9 p.m. Friday, July 23, to 9 p.m. Sunday, …
Transportation

Ocotillo widening project underway in Queen Creek

Ocotillo Road, the east-west roadway that runs through the heart of Queen Creek, is being widened from Ironwood to Signal Butte roads. The project will include widening Ocotillo Road to two lanes …
Queen Creek features bright new home market

Housing continues to expand in Queen Creek with the announcement of two new neighborhoods The first comes from North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, Mattamy Homes, which …
Paralympian ready to represent Team USA

After the hoopla of the Olympics is over, the sporting events continue with the Paralympics, the largest sporting event for people with physical disabilities.
Local News

Pop-up park for pups in Queen Creek

A pop-up dog park will be available July 15 through Aug. 27 at Founders' Park in Queen Creek while important maintenance is performed at the town's Pocket Park for Pups.  The pop-up dog park …
News

Plan for possible delays during the closure of Mountain Road beginning July 13

Mountain Road in Mesa will be closed to through traffic between Williams Field and Pecos roads beginning July 13 through September for construction of a new bridge for the future State Route …
Traffic

Queen Creek warns of increased traffic due to Fourth of July events

Increased traffic is expected over the holiday weekend in Queen Creek, especially on Rittenhouse and Riggs/Combs roads on Sunday, July 4.  Increased activities in the Town’s …
Movers & shakers

Photojournalist Grainey earns national recognition

Photojournalist Arianna Grainey, a Queen Creek resident, took first place in “Shoot Like Shirley,” a contest for sports photography shot by women under the age of 30. Grainey serves as …
Litchfield Park barber, nonprofit seek help to provide haircuts to Valley homeless

Litchfield Park-based mobile barber Darryl Brandt has partnered with nonprofit Trevor’s Vision to provide haircuts to the homeless and less fortunate throughout the Valley, but they need help.
Valley should see rainfall this week

Odds are looking good that the Valley will see rainfall this week.

Opinion

Queen Creek Unified School District (QCUSD) empowers each student and staff member to achieve excellence in all pursuits and lead with integrity. I know last school year was unique and we faced  …

Sunday, June 27, is National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Injury Awareness Day. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness around the signs, symptoms and stigma associated with PTSD.
On the Ellsworth Ranch and Desert Diamond Park housing construction: As you are aware this subdivision is in process. My concern to date is the destruction of the 100-year-old trees and animals …

Education

New principal named for Queen Creek Elementary School

Neighbors

A Girl Scout troop in Queen Creek thought they were just making a cookie drop-off, then they got a look at something few people have ever seen up close.

Americans love their pets, which makes veterinarians and their staffs a very popular group. Jennifer Schwartz is a veterinary assistant instructor and program team Lead at the East Valley …
Slothee likes his coffee and so does eight-year-old Cameron Fica. Actually, his mother, Nikki Pezzopane, gives him a drop in his milk. But that, along with the boy’s many travels, have led …

Business
'Agritainment' sector beginning to blossom in Queen Creek

Festivals, tours, shopping and re-connecting with the land – that’s agritainment. And it has a strong presence in Queen Creek. Agritainmnet is the nexus where agriculture and …
Business

Queen Creek, Goodyear land auctions attracting Samsung is postponed again

The auction of a parcels of state land in Queen Creek and Goodyear that Samsung is considering as an operations site has been postponed again. The approximately 915 acres is on the northwest corner of Ironwood …
Business

Queen Creek Walmart Supercenter remodeled

Queen Creek residents are getting a look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. The remodel includes several department transformations that will help customers save …
Business

4Ten Real Estate and Property Management acquires Local Property Management

4Ten Real Estate and Property Management, a Gilbert business, has acquired Local Property Management LLC. Jason and Jessie Geroux, a husband and wife team, began 4Ten Real Estate and Property …
Business

Heritage square PADS sell for $1.9 million in Queen Creek to build veterinary hospital

Some of the most intriguing commercial real estate deals are the ones that are seamlessly processed and closed within a short time, this is one of those deals.

EAST VALLEY ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment
Combs Performing Arts Center announces its 2021-2022 season
Entertainment
East Valley revolting children take the stage in 'Matilda'
entertainment
Races this weekend at Arizona Speedway

Thank You For Supporting Local Journalism