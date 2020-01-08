Top stories
Valley and State

White Claw distribution center coming to Glendale

Mark Anthony Brewing has chosen Glendale as the location of its new state-of-the-art brewery and BrewPure facility, according to a release from the city. Construction of the 916,000-square-foot …

Hickman appointed chairman of Maricopa County Board of Supervisors

Clint Hickman, the newly-elected chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, said county government’s job in the coming year will be to make Maricopa County a place “where …

Arizona impeachment trial judge Frank Gordon Jr. dies at 90

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Frank X. Gordon Jr., who presided over the 1988 impeachment trial that resulted in the removal of Gov. Evan Mecham, has died. Mr. Gordon was 90.

Understanding dementia seminar coming up in Sun City West

"Understanding Dementia — A Challenging Journey" is the topic of a special Hospice of the Valley community presentation on Monday, Jan. 27, at Lord of the Life Church, 13724 W. Meeker Blvd., …

Alaska USA Federal Credit Union to Acquire TCF Bank Branches in Arizona

ANCHORAGE, Alaska & DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 8, 2020-- Alaska USA Federal Credit Union (Alaska USA) and TCF National Bank (TCF Bank), a subsidiary of TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF), …

First responders
A man who was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Buckeye following a three-day search across the West Valley is now in custody.
A man is facing charges in connection with the death of a 4-year-old girl in September.
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former doctor has reached a plea agreement after illegally dealing OxyContin and plotting to kill a woman he suspected of reporting him to the state medical board. The …

Most recent
House approves nonbinding measure to 'terminate' US military action against Iran without congressional approval

WASHINGTON (AP) — House approves nonbinding measure to 'terminate' US military action against Iran without congressional approval.

Fugitive Ghosn brings global attention to Japanese justice

76ers center Joel Embiid out with torn ligament in left hand

Prolific 'Graduate' writer-actor Buck Henry dies at 89

CES Gadget Show: Pizza from robots, underwater scooters

Top sports story

Watson's mind key to success with Houston Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — When not practicing or breaking down film, Deshaun Watson looks for ways to motivate. Before Houston's playoff win last week, the quarterback gave his offense high-end headphones …
Pac-12 women off to dominating start; 4 teams in the top 8

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With the success of Oregon, Oregon State and Stanford in recent seasons, the Pac-12 has been considered one of the most competitive conferences in women’s basketball. But it …

NBA player Enes Kanter seeks to open school in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Former Oklahoma City Thunder player Enes Kanter plans to open a charter school in the metro area that focuses on serving low-income minority students and those from immigrant …

NBA great Charles Barkley donates $1M to Miles College

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Former Auburn University star and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley can add a new feat to his resume: being the first to donate $1 million to Miles College, a historically …

Man charged after can thrown onto court during Celtics game

BOSTON (AP) — A man was arrested and escorted out of the arena after throwing a can of hard seltzer onto the court near the San Antonio Spurs bench during Wednesday night's game with the Boston …

Daily Independent

Nation

Joe Biden gets endorsement from Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is endorsing Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, giving the former vice president another high-profile supporter as he …

Dixville Notch finds enough people to retain claim to fame

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A tiny New Hampshire community whose tradition of being among the first to cast ballots for president in primaries and the general election was endangered now has enough people …

UN to vote Friday on new Syria cross-border aid resolution

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Supporters of allowing humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria through three border crossings called for a vote Friday on a U.N. Security Council resolution similar to one that …

Advocates warn citizenship, digital divide may affect Census

Leaders of advocacy groups warned lawmakers on Thursday that the fight over a failed citizenship question, the digital divide and the wording of questions on Hispanic origin and race may lead to the …

Trump turns to those he has scorned for help on Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — As tensions fester with Iran, President Donald Trump finds himself turning to the very people and entities he’s spent three years dismissing or alienating: NATO, Western allies …

World

US-Honduras finalize implementation steps on asylum deal

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — U.S. acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said Thursday on a visit to Honduras that the two countries had finalized the steps on implementing an agreement that …

UK, Ireland push for resumption of suspended N Ireland govt

LONDON (AP) — Britain and Ireland say they have struck a deal to restore the Northern Ireland government, exactly three years after it collapsed amid a feud between the main Catholic and Protestant …

Tests indicate Mexico gold bar came from Spanish retreat

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tests conducted on a gold bar found decades ago in Mexico City indicate it was Aztec gold produced around 1520, matching historical accounts of treasure looted by the Spanish …

Iran investigators: Crashed jetliner never called for help

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran investigators say crew of Ukrainian jetliner that crashed never made a radio call for help and were trying to turn back to the airport when the plane went down. Iran's …

Puerto Rico earthquake aftermath deepens as govt seeks help

SAN JUAN (AP) — More than 2,000 people in shelters. Nearly one million without power. Hundreds of thousands without water. The aftermath of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that killed one person, …

Entertainment
FILE - This June 28, 2011 file photo shows people waiting to attend an autograph signing event during the Romance Writers of America Annual Conference in New York. The Romance Writers of America faced another high-level departure and several publishers announced they would not participate in this summer's annual conference. Writers, editors and publishers have been furious with the RWA over allegations that it has failed to address a lack of diversity in the organization. Numerous RWA board members have left, including President Damon Suede on Thursday. Also this week, the RWA cancelled its annual RITA prizes and confirmed that the Harlequin, Avon Books and Berkeley Romance are among the publishers who dropped out from the conference in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File)

Board member resigns from Romance Writers of America

NEW YORK (AP) — Turmoil continued Thursday at the Romance Writers of America as it faced another high-level departure and several …
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2019, photo, Joycelyn Savage, right, a girlfriend of R. Kelly, leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago following the R&amp;amp;B star's first court appearance on sexual abuse charges. Chicago police said Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, that Savage was taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 8 after allegedly punching another girlfriend of R. Kelly's in the face inside the embattled singer's Trump Tower condominium. Savage was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)

R Kelly girlfriend charged after fight at singer's condo

CHICAGO (AP) — A inside the embattled singer’s Trump Tower condominium has led to a domestic battery charge against one of the …
FILE - In this March 2, 2017 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of &quot;Tucker Carlson Tonight,&quot; poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York. Carlson has advocated restraint in dealing with Iran, and resisted cheerleading the Trump-ordered drone killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Did Fox's Tucker Carlson play role in calming Iran pressure?

NEW YORK (AP) — Here's a point to ponder: To what extent is Fox News Channel's Tucker Carlson responsible for President Donald Trump …

Jackie, Tito Jackson return to Gary to tour hometown school

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Two of Michael Jackson’s brothers returned to their hometown of Gary, Indiana, to watch students perform at a …
In this image released by FX, Donald Glover portrays Earnest Marks in the comedy &quot;Atlanta.&quot; The series is returning with new episodes, but not for another year. FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf said Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 that Glover, the star and creator, is making a total of 18 new episodes. Ten of them will air in January 2021, with the rest to follow later that year, in the fall. (Quantrell D. Colbert/FX via AP)

Donald Glover's 'Atlanta' set for two more seasons in 2021

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” is returning with new episodes, but not for another year. FX Networks …

Business
Voting machine vendors get scrutiny at congressional hearing

Lawmakers expressed concern about foreign components in the nation’s election equipment, as the top executives of the three major voting manufacturers appeared before Congress on Thursday to try to …

Facebook riles tiny Oregon town with plan for undersea cable

TIERRA DEL MAR, Ore. (AP) — A battle playing out in a tiny Oregon town with no stoplights or cellphone service is pitting residents against one of the world's biggest tech companies. Locals in …

UAW president says he's clean, rejects 'scurrilous' claims

DETROIT (AP) — The president of the United Auto Workers denied wrongdoing Thursday after a newspaper reported he's under scrutiny in a federal investigation of union corruption. In a letter to …

How major US stock indexes fared on Thursday

Stocks around the world climbed on Thursday, and U.S. indexes hit records as markets continued a rally sparked after the United States and Iran appeared to step away from the edge of war. Money …

Stocks open higher on Wall Street ahead of China trade deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as traders welcome news that China's top trade official will head to Washington next week to sign a preliminary trade deal with the …

Travel
Country Music Hall of Fame breaks attendance record in 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum said nearly 1.3 million people visited the Nashville, Tennessee, museum last year, breaking an annual attendance record. The …

Iran Guard leader threatens to 'set ablaze' US-backed places

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard threatened on Tuesday to “set ablaze” places supported by the United States over the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. …

Iran minister says US won't grant him visit for UN visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iran's foreign minister says he's been told he won't get a U.S. visa to travel to the United Nations later this week. Mohammed Javad Zarif told "CBS This Morning” on Tuesday …

Wildfires threaten unique critters on Australian 'Galapagos'

SYDNEY (AP) — It has been described as Australia's Galapagos Islands and has long been a refuge for some of the country's most endangered creatures. But over recent days have undone decades of …

Cooler weather brings respite in Australian wildfire crisis

SYDNEY (AP) — Milder temperatures Sunday brought hope of a respite from wildfires that have ravaged three Australian states, claiming 24 lives and destroying almost 2,000 homes. Saturday was a …

Things to do
Things to Do in the Valley – Jan. 9-15

Below are entertainment options around the Valley for the week of Jan. 9-15. Event details are subject to change. Visit newsroom.visitarizona.com/events. Jan. 10-12 - PHOENIX: 27th Annual …

Things to Do in the Valley – Jan. 2-8

Below are entertainment options around the Valley for the week of Jan. 2-8. Event details are subject to change. Visit newsroom.visitarizona.com/events. Jan. 2 - SIERRA VISTA: Patterson …

Turf Paradise to celebrate 64 years in Phoenix

Turf Paradise is celebrating 64 sensational seasons as Arizona’s first sports franchise with an anniversary party. The event is 11 a.m. Saturday Jan. 11. Fans will get free long-sleeve …

Things to Do in the Valley – Dec. 25-Jan. 1

Below are entertainment options around the Valley for the week of Dec. 25-Jan. 1. Event details are subject to change. Visit newsroom.visitarizona.com/events. Dec. 26 - MESA: Mannheim …

Opinion

Arizona Helping Hands qualifies as a foster care charitable organization

The Arizona Department of Revenue certifies charities as qualifying foster care charitable organizations for purposes of the Arizona …

Let’s celebrate those who serve and protect us

Through it all, it’s important to note that for all 243 years ... our freedoms have been fought for and earned by those brave and …

Who Stole Your Identity?

Having your identity stolen and used in nefarious ways is a daily news topic. Even infants who are signed up for a social security …

Prioritize chronic disease prevention to slash health insurance costs

Spending on hospital and emergency care is rapidly rising because our nation’s epidemic of chronic disease is growing worse.

Tax changes in store for 2020

Now that 2020 and the new tax season are upon us, it’s time to share new information on some of the recent tax law changes passed by …

