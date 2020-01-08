Peoria, AZ
Mostly Cloudy, 61°
WASHINGTON (AP) — House approves nonbinding measure to 'terminate' US military action against Iran without congressional approval.
Fugitive Ghosn brings global attention to Japanese justice
76ers center Joel Embiid out with torn ligament in left hand
Prolific 'Graduate' writer-actor Buck Henry dies at 89
CES Gadget Show: Pizza from robots, underwater scooters
Netflix to defend gay Jesus film in Brazil supreme court
Water company pleads guilty to hazardous waste violations
Lawmakers expressed concern about foreign components in the nation’s election equipment, as the top executives of the three major voting manufacturers appeared before Congress on Thursday to try to …
TIERRA DEL MAR, Ore. (AP) — A battle playing out in a tiny Oregon town with no stoplights or cellphone service is pitting residents against one of the world's biggest tech companies. Locals in …
DETROIT (AP) — The president of the United Auto Workers denied wrongdoing Thursday after a newspaper reported he's under scrutiny in a federal investigation of union corruption. In a letter to …
Stocks around the world climbed on Thursday, and U.S. indexes hit records as markets continued a rally sparked after the United States and Iran appeared to step away from the edge of war. Money …
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as traders welcome news that China's top trade official will head to Washington next week to sign a preliminary trade deal with the …
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum said nearly 1.3 million people visited the Nashville, Tennessee, museum last year, breaking an annual attendance record. The …
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard threatened on Tuesday to “set ablaze” places supported by the United States over the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. …
WASHINGTON (AP) — Iran's foreign minister says he's been told he won't get a U.S. visa to travel to the United Nations later this week. Mohammed Javad Zarif told "CBS This Morning” on Tuesday …
SYDNEY (AP) — It has been described as Australia's Galapagos Islands and has long been a refuge for some of the country's most endangered creatures. But over recent days have undone decades of …
SYDNEY (AP) — Milder temperatures Sunday brought hope of a respite from wildfires that have ravaged three Australian states, claiming 24 lives and destroying almost 2,000 homes. Saturday was a …
Below are entertainment options around the Valley for the week of Jan. 9-15. Event details are subject to change. Visit newsroom.visitarizona.com/events. Jan. 10-12 - PHOENIX: 27th Annual …
Below are entertainment options around the Valley for the week of Jan. 2-8. Event details are subject to change. Visit newsroom.visitarizona.com/events. Jan. 2 - SIERRA VISTA: Patterson …
Turf Paradise is celebrating 64 sensational seasons as Arizona’s first sports franchise with an anniversary party. The event is 11 a.m. Saturday Jan. 11. Fans will get free long-sleeve …
Below are entertainment options around the Valley for the week of Dec. 25-Jan. 1. Event details are subject to change. Visit newsroom.visitarizona.com/events. Dec. 26 - MESA: Mannheim …
