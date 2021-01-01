Top stories
Large U.S. flag in Apache Junction to be funded by groups
Free dump week Aug. 9-14 in Apache Junction
Pinal County supervisors recognize Gold Canyon Community Inc. as a partner

Apache Junction blood drive Tuesday

With the critical need for blood ongoing, the city of Apache Junction will hold its next blood drive 6:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. The Vitalant bloodmobile will be in the City Hall parking lot, …
Superstition Freeway lane closures planned beginning Aug. 15

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for weeknight travel delays on U.S. Highway 60 Superstition Freeway in Tempe/Mesa while alternating lane closures are in place …
Forgery, DUI, other incidents reported in Gold Canyon

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office took reports of forgery and other incidents in Gold Canyon July 17-30: Disorderly conduct — domestic violence, reported at 7:40 p.m. July 17 in the …
Sexual offenses reported July 17-30 to Apache Junction police, PCSO

The Apache Junction Police Department and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office took the following reports of sexual offenses July 17-30: Sexual offense — child abuse, reported at 1:40 …
209 new coronavirus cases in 2 weeks in Apache Junction, Gold Canyon

The Arizona Department of Health Services on Aug. 4 reported the number of coronavirus cases in Apache Junction, east Mesa, Gold Canyon and Queen Valley is 7,434 in ZIP codes 85118, 85119 and 85120. …
Pre-construction work begins for Loop 202 Santan freeway

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for closures and restrictions in the vicinity of Loop 202 Santan between McQueen Road and Loop 101 Price Freeway while crews …
National homebuilder to detail development near Apache Junction

Representatives from the two private developers of the area to be annexed by the city of Apache Junction will field questions at a public information session at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the …
US60 Superstition Freeway lane closures begin Aug. 5

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for weeknight travel delays on U.S. Highway 60 Superstition Freeway in Tempe/Mesa while alternating lane closures are in place …
Pinal County District 3 office in Casa Grande closed for renovation

The Pinal County District 3 Office in Casa Grande, 820 E. Cottonwood Lane — housing the assessor, recorder, treasurer and board of supervisors offices — recently closed for …

I have been asked why liberals seem to have an advantage over conservatives when it comes to politics. Liberals seem to do whatever they please even if it is illogical. For example, they are the …

By now, you may know that the Arizona State Land Department’s intent to put up for auction 11,700 acres has been withdrawn at this time. While no concrete reason was given, I speculate that …
I am reaching out to you today regarding the Arizona State Land Trust’s decision to sell 11,700 acres of pristine desert land in Gold Canyon at the foothills of the Superstition …

Central Arizona College offering housing relief

Job fair Aug. 24 in Mesa

A job fair will be held 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Salvation Army, 241 E. Sixth St. in Mesa. “Save the date. National and local companies will be doing interviews, discussing job …
Developmental, sensory screenings needed for young children, First Things First says

As Arizona’s early childhood agency, First Things First recognizes that while every child develops at their own pace, developmental and sensory screenings are a way parents can learn about …
Pinal County Supervisor Cavanaugh assigns nonprofit grants

Each year the Pinal County Board of Supervisors sets aside $100,000 per district to grant to local nonprofit organizations for the benefit of county residents. County staff members review the …
Sheppard appointed deputy Pinal County manager

MaryEllen Sheppard was recently appointed Pinal County deputy county manager. Sheppard, who joined Pinal County in February 2019 as human resources director, has been serving in an interim role …
Pretrial, probation and parole supervision week July 18-24

During the week of July 18-24, the essential responsibilities performed by probation, parole and community supervision professionals will be honored in Pinal County and nationwide. These …

A team from Mesa business Friendly Auto Centers has created the “Drive Friendly, Arrive Safely” public awareness campaign to help save lives and keep streets safe from deadly …

Attesa, a multi-use, advanced transportation technology development near Casa Grande, recently broke ground on the Podium Club, its inaugural project at the 2,351-acre site. The Podium Club will …

Desert scorpion hunting, other classes at Lost Dutchman State Park
Salt River Tubing open in Tonto National Forest
Family day Saturday at Commemorative Air Force Museum

