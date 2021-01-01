News

News Apache Junction blood drive Tuesday With the critical need for blood ongoing, the city of Apache Junction will hold its next blood drive 6:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. The Vitalant bloodmobile will be in the City Hall parking lot, …

News Superstition Freeway lane closures planned beginning Aug. 15 The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for weeknight travel delays on U.S. Highway 60 Superstition Freeway in Tempe/Mesa while alternating lane closures are in place …

First responders Forgery, DUI, other incidents reported in Gold Canyon The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office took reports of forgery and other incidents in Gold Canyon July 17-30: Disorderly conduct — domestic violence, reported at 7:40 p.m. July 17 in the …

First responders Sexual offenses reported July 17-30 to Apache Junction police, PCSO The Apache Junction Police Department and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office took the following reports of sexual offenses July 17-30: Sexual offense — child abuse, reported at 1:40 …

By ZIP code 209 new coronavirus cases in 2 weeks in Apache Junction, Gold Canyon The Arizona Department of Health Services on Aug. 4 reported the number of coronavirus cases in Apache Junction, east Mesa, Gold Canyon and Queen Valley is 7,434 in ZIP codes 85118, 85119 and 85120. …

News Pre-construction work begins for Loop 202 Santan freeway The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for closures and restrictions in the vicinity of Loop 202 Santan between McQueen Road and Loop 101 Price Freeway while crews …

News National homebuilder to detail development near Apache Junction Representatives from the two private developers of the area to be annexed by the city of Apache Junction will field questions at a public information session at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the …

News US60 Superstition Freeway lane closures begin Aug. 5 The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for weeknight travel delays on U.S. Highway 60 Superstition Freeway in Tempe/Mesa while alternating lane closures are in place …

News Superstition Freeway lane closures planned beginning Aug. 15 The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for weeknight travel delays on U.S. Highway 60 Superstition Freeway in Tempe/Mesa while alternating lane closures are in place …

News Pinal County District 3 office in Casa Grande closed for renovation The Pinal County District 3 Office in Casa Grande, 820 E. Cottonwood Lane — housing the assessor, recorder, treasurer and board of supervisors offices — recently closed for …

Read more