Paradise Valley police ‘stamp’ mail theft, make drug arrest Paradise Valley Police Department officers responded to a reported suspicious vehicle at 9:58 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, in the area of 6400 E. Maverick Road.

Government Paradise Valley CFO takes new Yuma job Paradise Valley’s Chief Financial Officer, Douglas Allen, has been offered and accepted a new position with the city of Yuma. Allen has been with the Town of Paradise Valley for the past few …

Subscriber Exclusive McLaren Scottsdale seeks city’s approval for a new spot Drivers, start your engines because McLaren Scottsdale is hoping to move its showroom to a new location off Hayden Road. Owner Mike Ward, listed as BA Elk Grove LLC on documents filed with the …

Subscriber Exclusive Police: Probable cause found to charge Paradise Valley councilman with theft Scottsdale detectives have found probable cause to file charges against Paradise Valley Town Councilman Paul Dembow for theft, a police report shows. A July 1 Scottsdale Police Department …

Subscriber Exclusive Mowry family says goodbye to Scottsdale’s ‘oldest oak tree’ Physical and sentimental roots of Scottsdale are being removed this week, as a large 80-year-old oak tree at the Mowry’s former family home in Old Town is being cut down. Known unofficially …

Subscriber Exclusive New short-term rental enforcement efforts brought forward by Scottsdale Scottsdale’s short-term rental task force has identified a handful of ways to strengthen legal enforcement and tracking of vacation homes. On June 1, the Scottsdale City Council voted …

Movers & shakers Photojournalist Grainey earns national recognition Photojournalist Arianna Grainey, a Queen Creek resident, took first place in “Shoot Like Shirley,” a contest for sports photography shot by women under the age of 30. Grainey serves as …

Subscriber Exclusive Paradise Valley official accused of stealing memorial cross A video showing a man pulling a cross from a memorial site in Paradise Valley is now in the hands of the Scottsdale Police Department as allegations swirl the man is an elected member of Paradise …

Community Planning Commission holds summer work sessions for general plan update The Town of Paradise Valley is updating its general plan, a long-range document that helps guide decision-making regarding growth, development and the quality of life over the next 20 years. …

Subscriber Exclusive Outside counsel declares Paradise Valley Town Council have done nothing illegal An investigation into various conflict-of-interest claims made by Paradise Valley Town Council members has been found to unsubstantiated, town officials say. The Town of Paradise Valley …

