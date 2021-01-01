Top stories
Subscriber Exclusive
Scottsdale Schools celebrates 125-year history
Subscriber Exclusive
An Independent examination of the ‘demonization’ of Arizona law enforcement
Subscriber Exlcusive
Phoenix, Arizona tourism jobs struggle to return
Your Valley Daily News Brief

Register for our free newsletter

DON'T MISS A BEAT: Simply submit your e-mail address below, click on the opt-in email link and watch your inbox for news from the Daily Independent at YourValley.net. Thank you for reading!

E-edition

Read the latest Daily Independent print edition here.


View this issue

Browse other issues

E-edition

Read the latest print edition here.


View this issue

Browse other issues

PARADISE VALLEY NEWS & OPINION
News

Paradise Valley police ‘stamp’ mail theft, make drug arrest

Paradise Valley Police Department officers responded to a reported suspicious vehicle at 9:58 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, in the area of 6400 E. Maverick Road.
Government

Paradise Valley CFO takes new Yuma job

Paradise Valley’s Chief Financial Officer, Douglas Allen, has been offered and accepted a new position with the city of Yuma. Allen has been with the Town of Paradise Valley for the past few …
Subscriber Exclusive

McLaren Scottsdale seeks city’s approval for a new spot

Drivers, start your engines because McLaren Scottsdale is hoping to move its showroom to a new location off Hayden Road. Owner Mike Ward, listed as BA Elk Grove LLC on documents filed with the …
Subscriber Exclusive

Police: Probable cause found to charge Paradise Valley councilman with theft

Scottsdale detectives have found probable cause to file charges against Paradise Valley Town Councilman Paul Dembow for theft, a police report shows. A July 1 Scottsdale Police Department …
Subscriber Exclusive

Mowry family says goodbye to Scottsdale’s ‘oldest oak tree’

Physical and sentimental roots of Scottsdale are being removed this week, as a large 80-year-old oak tree at the Mowry’s former family home in Old Town is being cut down. Known unofficially …
Subscriber Exclusive

New short-term rental enforcement efforts brought forward by Scottsdale

Scottsdale’s short-term rental task force has identified a handful of ways to strengthen legal enforcement and tracking of vacation homes. On June 1, the Scottsdale City Council voted …
Movers & shakers

Photojournalist Grainey earns national recognition

Photojournalist Arianna Grainey, a Queen Creek resident, took first place in “Shoot Like Shirley,” a contest for sports photography shot by women under the age of 30. Grainey serves as …
Subscriber Exclusive

Paradise Valley official accused of stealing memorial cross

A video showing a man pulling a cross from a memorial site in Paradise Valley is now in the hands of the Scottsdale Police Department as allegations swirl the man is an elected member of Paradise …
Community

Planning Commission holds summer work sessions for general plan update

The Town of Paradise Valley is updating its general plan, a long-range document that helps guide decision-making regarding growth, development and the quality of life over the next 20 years. …
Subscriber Exclusive

Outside counsel declares Paradise Valley Town Council have done nothing illegal

An investigation into various conflict-of-interest claims made by Paradise Valley Town Council members has been found to unsubstantiated, town officials say. The Town of Paradise Valley …

Read more

Opinion

Where did the summer go? Many of our children have started school or will be starting soon. Because they spend over a third of their day at school, manners are of great importance. Talking to …

I am disappointed by the Independent’s lack of journalism and basic ethics, publishing a story about a video capturing a cross being pulled out of the ground. To continue to smear the …

Read more

Living in Paradise
Ascent at The Phoenician names social media contest winners
Register for Salt River 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
Culinary program has more than cooking classes for at-risk youths

Read more

Business
Subscriber Exclusive

Anatomy of the Sale: Scottsdale Plaza Resort sells for $90M

One of the Town of Paradise Valley’s premier resorts sold for more than $90 million last week, and two of the brokers are offering insight into the hefty sale of Scottsdale Plaza Resort. On …
Real estate

Paradise Valley resort sells

Lee & Associates has announced the landmark sale of The Scottsdale Plaza Resort, LLC, for $90.75 million. The buyer is a partnership between Highgate, a leading hospitality investment and …

Five Catholic Charities executives are named to 2021 Sun Devil 100 Class

Five executives from Catholic Charities Community Services were recently named to the Sun Devil 100 Class of 2021.

CCS Presentation Systems celebrates 30th anniversary

CCS Presentation Systems, one of the largest integrators of audiovisual equipment in the U.S., turns 30 years old on June 25.  Beginning as a two-person operation in 1991, CCS now has over …

The Shops at Hilton Village sells for $37.5M

Cushman & Wakefield announced June 15 that the firm brokered the sale of The Shops at Hilton Village, a 92,728-square-foot trophy shopping center located directly on Scottsdale Road.  The …

Read more

Education

The Society for Science has announced awarding a $5,000 STEM Action Grant to Scottsdale-based community organization, National Forest Foundation for the Project Green Drone AZ project.

Summer break has swept by and the Scottsdale community is already in back-to-school mode planning new teacher orientations and staff preparations amidst the school’s 125th anniversary.

Read more

Entertainment
Fabric Painting a Tote Bag is 1 &ndash; 3 p.m., Friday, July 23.

Arizona Opera costume shop announces public summer masterclasses

Arizona Opera’s Marlu Allan and Scott Stallard Costume Artisan Workshop team is offering the public a creative outlet with its summer costume shop masterclasses.

Newnam paints Desert Ridge mural amid 50-state project

• My name is: Kayla Newnam • I live in: Phoenix, AZ • I create: Large-scale outdoor and indoor murals, paintings, pop-up cards, puzzles and anything else creative that seems fun …

Fountain Hills Theater announces 4 concerts

“The Sizzlin’ Summer Weekend Music Festival” performances will be July 16-18 at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre will present Agatha Christie&rsquo;s Spider&rsquo;s Web on June 25-July 11on the DST Mainstage.

Desert Stages Theatre presents Agatha Christie’s ‘Spider’s Web’

Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre will present Agatha Christie’s Spider’s Web on the DST Mainstage on Friday, June 25 through Sunday, July 11.
&ldquo;Everything Belongs to the Sun&rdquo; exhibition will be displayed at Royse Contemporary, through July 4, showcasing the last painting collection of Daniel Shepherd.

Royse Contemporary shows Phoenix artist’s ‘Everything Belongs to the Sun’

“Everything Belongs to the Sun” exhibition will be displayed at Royse Contemporary, through July 4, showcasing the last painting collection of Daniel Shepherd.
Rock star Alice Cooper&rsquo;s multi-million-dollar Andy Warhol is expected to fetch between $2.5 and $4.5 million, could become Arizona&rsquo;s highest selling artwork when auctioned at the 2021 Fall Larsen Art Auction on Oct. 23.

View rocker Alice Cooper’s prized Andy Warhol ‘Little Electric Chair’ at Larsen Gallery, June 24

For the first time in Scottsdale since consigning rock star Alice Cooper’s multi-million-dollar Andy Warhol, the public has an opportunity to view the famous piece of art.
Madison Center for the Arts, announces the opening of The Gallery at The Madison, 5601 N 16th St., Phoenix.

The Gallery at The Madison to open in Phoenix

A new performing arts venue in Phoenix, Madison Center for the Arts, announces the opening of The Gallery at The Madison, which is an art exhibition featuring pieces by local artists.
Row 1 from left: Cydnei Mallory, &ldquo;Six Evolve I,&rdquo; 2018; Estephania Gonzalez, &ldquo;Nantli Cemanahuatl,&rdquo; 2019; Mia B Adams, &ldquo;Unruly,&rdquo; 2021; and Lena Klett, &ldquo;Untitled Shrine (for dirt clod),&rdquo; 2021. Row 2 from left: Vincent Chung, &ldquo;bitter wind to hold my shaky hands,&rdquo; 2021; Merryn Omotayo Alaka, &ldquo;America(nah),&rdquo; 2019; Papay Solomon, &ldquo;Heavy (Weight) &ndash; Benjamin Gasinga Gaspard &ndash; Rwanda,&rdquo; 2019; and Brianna Noble, &ldquo;The One,&rdquo; 2021. Row 2 from left: Lily Reeves, &ldquo;Where Are We,&rdquo; 2020; Sam Fr&eacute;squez, &ldquo;The First First Responder,&rdquo; 2019; and Steffi Faircloth, &ldquo;Untitled,&rdquo; 2021.

'Forever Becoming: Young Phoenix Artists’ opens this fall at SMoCA

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art presents works by emerging Phoenix-based artists in a group show entitled, “Forever Becoming: Young Phoenix Artists.”
Mimi O Chun, &ldquo;Prime Hermit,&rdquo; 2021; fiberfill, armature wire, cotton cloth, embroidery floss; 18 x 12 x 12 inches.

SMoCA prepares to showcase ‘Mimi O Chun: It’s all cake’

The Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art announces the second exhibition to open in PROJECT SPACE, which will be the first solo exhibition of Mimi O Chun.
St. Joseph's Youth Camp provides numerous outdoor activities for particpants.

Camp seeks Valley teens to serve as summer youth camp counselors

After a year-long closure due to COVID-19 for many Arizona overnight summer camps, the 2021 summer camp season is a light of fun at the end of a tunnel.

Read more

Thank You For Supporting Local Journalism