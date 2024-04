RAMADAN

Posted Friday, April 14, 2023 12:07 pm

The crescent moon and rising star on “A” Mountain in Tempe will remain in place to recognize the month of Ramadan through April 23.

The Arizona Muslim Alliance and Muslim Student Association at Arizona State University partnered to create and install the symbol, which has not been seen on the Tempe landmark for more than 20 years, according to a Tempe release.

Its return is meaningful, Wid Alsabah, president of the Muslim Student Association, said.

“Our journey began with a modest idea, but it took a lot of determination, support and prayer to make it a reality,” she said. “We hope to make the display of the crescent an annual tradition during Ramadan.”

Ramadan, which is a time for reflection, contemplation and celebration, is observed this year from the evening of March 22 through the evening of April 20.

Ramadan is the Arabic name for the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is marked by a period of fasting, considered one of the Five Pillars of Islam – the others being faith, prayer, charity and the pilgrimage to Mecca.

Alsabah is a biomedical engineering student at ASU and was able to use the resources available there, including her professors, to create a prototype of the 15-foot-tall symbol, which was then fabricated by Authentic Grains, the release stated.



Other annual holiday displays that take place on "A" Mountain include the Christmas wise men, the Hanukkah star and the Easter cross.