Project Baccara is the plan of two-year-old Michigan-based Takanock, which wants to build a new data center with on-site natural gas generators in an industrial area north of Luke Air Force Base at Bullard and Olive avenues, a half-mile south of Surprise.
Just in time for tip-off of the WNBA Finals featuring the Phoenix Mercury, the longtime downtown arena at the intersection of Jefferson and Second streets has a new name.
The Arizona Cardinals will move their longtime training headquarters from Tempe in favor of building a new facility at Paradise Ridge in North Phoenix, west of Scottsdale Road and north of the Loop 101.
Scott Gaertner tips
A real estate story from my hometown of Chicago recently hit close to home. A well-known couple finally decided to sell the massive mansion they had lived in and loved for decades. But they waited …
For nearly 20 years, Natalie Wright built her life around courtrooms, clients and the rigorous structure of law. These days, she is more likely to be surrounded by dragons, magic and readers eagerly …
Construction has begun on the long-awaited Sprouts Farmer’s Market grocery store in Papago Plaza in north Scottsdale. The company had a pre-site inspection on Sept. 8 as well as a partial …
East Valley sculptor and multimedia artist Gary Vulcano’s work will now be presented at On the Edge Gallery, 7045 E. Main St.. Scottsdale. Also, Vulcano is participating in a gallery-wide …
Scottsdale Fashion Square is upgrading the center area of the mall, known as Palm Court. Work is set to being in January 2026 and is expected to be completed by the holiday season, according to a …