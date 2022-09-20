Fountain Hills Youth Theater has announced the opening show of its 2022-2023 season, Disney’s “Newsies: The Musical.”
Set in New York City at the turn of the century and based on a true …
'Newsies' hits the stage at Youth Theater
Fountain Hills Youth Theater has announced the opening show of its 2022-2023 season, Disney’s “Newsies: The Musical.”
Set in New York City at the turn of the century and based on a true story, “Newsies” is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged newsies, who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets.
But when publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across the city to strike and take a stand for what’s right.
Disney’s “Newsies: The Musical” is directed by FHYT Artistic Director, Ross Collins, produced by Kelsey Ruggaard and choreographed by Savannah Grottenthaler. Produced through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International. Based on the Disney film.
Disney’s “Newsies: The Musical” cast include Sebastian Girodroux, Lilli Danseglio, Tristan Foushee, Marco Johnson, Lydia Hill, Madison Matuszewski, Jordan Donnelly, Angelina Restuccia, Matthew Schaffer, Zac Denny, Malayna McCune, Sierra McCune, Arwynn Aristizabal, Zachary Zaenker, Ellie Sachs, Avery Moore, Aleska Roberts, Mike Romano, Ashley Rahaman, Tom Mangum and Henry Male.
Disney’s “Newsies: The Musical” will run for two weekends from Sept. 30 through Oct. 9. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. with possible additional performances on Saturdays at 2 p.m.
All performances take place at Fountain Hills Youth Theater at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. Ticket price is $18. Call 480-837-9661 x3 Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit fhtaz.org.