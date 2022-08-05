A surge in votes for Joe Arpaio and Allen Skillicorn with Thursday’s tally leave the results of the mayoral and Town Council election still up in the air, although Mayor Ginny Dickey and Cindy …
Mayor, council race narrows further
A surge in votes for Joe Arpaio and Allen Skillicorn with Thursday’s tally leave the results of the mayoral and Town Council election still up in the air, although Mayor Ginny Dickey and Cindy Couture still hold leads in the race.
Arpaio gained 157 votes on Dickey to narrow her lead to 302 votes as of 5 p.m. Thursday. Skillicorn gained 172 votes cutting Couture’s lead to just 49 votes opening the possibility of a recount.
Brenda Kalivianakis and Hannah Toth also both surged in vote count on Thursday with Kalivianakis gaining 658 votes and Toth 640. Both of those candidates appear to be safely elected to the council.
With 10,356 votes counted in the election that is a 57.8% turnout for the Town Council election in Fountain Hills.